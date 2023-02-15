Home>>
Starry night in Southwest China
(People's Daily App) 15:26, February 15, 2023
Stars circle a sea of rapeseed flowers via time-lapse photography in Luoping county, Yunnan Province.
(Produced by Dai Jianfeng, Luo Jie and Dong Feng)
