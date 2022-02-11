China rolls out payment rules for TV series stars

Xinhua) 08:25, February 11, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has released a development plan for the production of TV series, stepping up the regulation of the income distribution system and pay levels for performers.

The plan, released by the National Radio and Television Administration, aims at promoting fair competition in TV series production, preventing vicious expansion of capital, and encouraging healthy interactions between capital and the development of the industry.

The administration will push for the establishment of standardized and institutionalized payment contracts in a unified form in the next few years, according to the plan.

It said malpractices, including tax evasion and the provision of payments significantly higher than the normal level, will be seriously dealt with.

