Time-lapse: Witness the stunning bloom of peach flowers
(People's Daily Online) 15:23, March 26, 2024
A photographer recently captured the breathtaking moments of peach flowers blossoming in Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In this time-lapse footage, the petals of the peach blossoms unfurl gracefully, presenting unparalleled beauty.
