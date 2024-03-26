Time-lapse: Witness the stunning bloom of peach flowers

People's Daily Online) 15:23, March 26, 2024

A photographer recently captured the breathtaking moments of peach flowers blossoming in Zhaotong city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In this time-lapse footage, the petals of the peach blossoms unfurl gracefully, presenting unparalleled beauty.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)