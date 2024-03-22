41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival flower appreciation kicks off

People's Daily Online) 16:15, March 22, 2024

The launching ceremony for flower appreciation of the 41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival was held at the Sui and Tang Dynasties City Ruins Botanical Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan province on March 21.

The launching ceremony for flower appreciation of the 41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival is held at the Sui and Tang Dynasties City Ruins Botanical Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan province, March 21, 2024. (Photo/Dahe.cn)

Xu Yixian, mayor of Luoyang, attended the ceremony.

Wang Yan, head of the Peony Branch of the China Flower Association, delivered a speech. Xu Chaowen, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee, announced the start of the flower appreciation activities.

Photo shows a cultural performance at the launching ceremony for flower appreciation of the 41st China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival held at the Sui and Tang Dynasties City Ruins Botanical Garden in Luoyang, central China's Henan province, March 21, 2024. (Photo/Dahe.cn)

Major parks in Luoyang, such as the Wangcheng Park and the Sui and Tang Dynasties City Ruins Botanical Garden, are holding a wide range of activities, including flower appreciation and cultural performances to provide visitors with a rich flower appreciation experience.

The flower appreciation activities will run until May 5.

Photo shows a blossoming peony flower in Luoyang. (Photo/Dahe.cn)

