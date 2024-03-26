Languages

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

In pics: Mesmerizing cherry blossoms in Xiamen

(People's Daily Online) 13:06, March 26, 2024
A bird rests on a branch of a blooming cherry tree at a park in Guankou township, Jimei district, Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Cherry trees are in full bloom in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. The blooming cherry blossoms, in particular, present a stunning view to behold at a park in Guankou township, Jimei district, with their fragrance enhancing the scenic beauty of spring.

Visitors flock to the park, which is home to over 1,500 cherry trees, to appreciate the natural beauty. The flowering period of cherry blossoms at the park will last until April.


