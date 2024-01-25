Cherry blossoms adorn winter in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:20, January 25, 2024

Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms on Jingmai Mountain in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province in winter. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

Over 30,000 winter cherry trees are blossoming in the old tea forests of Jingmai Mountain in Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, covering the branches in a vibrant burst of pink.

The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at its extended 45th session in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September 2023. It is China's 57th World Heritage site.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)