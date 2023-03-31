Cherry blossoms in E China’s Wuxi attract throngs of tourists

People's Daily Online) 17:53, March 31, 2023

Photo shows blooming cherry blossoms at the Yuantouzhu scenic spot in Wuxi city, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Ning)

Cherry blossoms were recently in full bloom at the Yuantouzhu scenic spot, which is home to over 30,000 cherry trees of more than 100 varieties, in Wuxi city, east China’s Jiangsu Province, attracting throngs of visitors.

Night tours were organized at the scenic spot between March 18 and 28, giving tourists the chance to enjoy the stunning night scenes of cherry blossoms.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)