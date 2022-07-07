Wuxi ensures production and stable operation with epidemic control, prevention measures

Xinhua) 13:47, July 07, 2022

A worker is busy at a battery assembly workshop at Panasonic Energy (Wuxi) Co. Ltd. in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2022. Wuxi has been making every effort to ensure production and stable operation with epidemic control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker is busy at an electronic switch production and assembly workshop of a subsidiary of Alps Alpine in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2022. Wuxi has been making every effort to ensure production and stable operation with epidemic control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker operates a machine at a battery assembly workshop at Panasonic Energy (Wuxi) Co. Ltd. in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2022. Wuxi has been making every effort to ensure production and stable operation with epidemic control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker is busy at a battery assembly workshop at Panasonic Energy (Wuxi) Co. Ltd. in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2022. Wuxi has been making every effort to ensure production and stable operation with epidemic control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A worker is busy at a parts production workshop of a subsidiary of Alps Alpine in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2022. Wuxi has been making every effort to ensure production and stable operation with epidemic control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Workers are busy at an electronic switch production and assembly workshop of a subsidiary of Alps Alpine in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2022. Wuxi has been making every effort to ensure production and stable operation with epidemic control and prevention measures. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

