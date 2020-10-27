2020 Chinese Taekwondo Championship Finals kicks off in Wuxi

WUXI, China, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- 2020 Chinese Taekwondo Championship Finals kicked off here on Monday, with over 300 athletes from 33 teams competing for the final crown.

On the first day, Tibet, Jiangxi, Inner Mongolia, Fujian, Shanxi and Beijing each bagged a gold medal across six categories.

Song Zhaoxiang of Beijing, winner of the 2019 World Championships, proved too strong for his Shandong opponent to win the men's -87kg gold.

As the runner up of last year, Tang Hao of Shanxi defeated Li Jiaqi of Jiangsu 22-7 in the final to lift the 80kg title. Last year's silver medalist Zhu Dinghuang of Shanghai was beaten by Sun Hongyi of Inner Mongolia 17-18 in men's +87kg class.

Meanwhile, Tan Xueqin brought Jiangxi the first gold medal as she won arduously in the women's 49kg category 2-0. Both fighters were tied after three rounds, but Tan soon secured the gold by a side kick in overtime.

"When there is a tight game, being patient and stable is the key to winning," Tan said.

In the women's 53kg final, Wang Meichun of Fujian triumphed over Liu Ziyi of Shandong 8-0. Zhang Ying of Tibet outshone Li Lingmin of Hunan 8-6 in women's 46kg class final.

The tournament will end on Wednesday.