NW China's Ningxia launches special trains for culinary tourism

People's Daily Online) 13:15, March 27, 2024

An attendant dances aboard a "malatang tour" train. (Photo/Gu Tianshuo)

Recently, the city of Tianshui in northwest China's Gansu Province has gained online popularity thanks to malatang, a local street dish consisting of fresh vegetables and meat boiled in a fiery, spicy broth.

Similarly, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the unique spicy hotpot dish lahuhu has been trending on Chinese social media.

To cater to the growing interest in these regional delicacies, the Yinchuan Passenger Section of the China Railway Lanzhou Group Co. Ltd. launched a pair of high-speed trains connecting Yinchuan Railway Station in Ningxia's capital to Tianshui South Railway Station from March 22 to 24.

On March 24, the Yinchuan Passenger Transport Section and the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Xixia District, Yinchuan, jointly hosted an art performance on train C9631, which traveled from Tianshui to Yinchuan.

