A glimpse of unique beauty of melting Lhanag-tso Lake in SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 09:25, March 27, 2024

Photo shows the mesmerizing scenery of Lhanag-tso Lake in Pulan county, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Liu Xiaodong)

As the temperature rises, the ice covering the surface of Lhanag-tso Lake in Pulan county, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, begins to melt, forming ice chunks and sheets of various sizes that add a unique charm to the lake's spectacular scenery.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)