A glimpse of unique beauty of melting Lhanag-tso Lake in SW China's Xizang
(People's Daily Online) 09:25, March 27, 2024
|Photo shows the mesmerizing scenery of Lhanag-tso Lake in Pulan county, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Liu Xiaodong)
As the temperature rises, the ice covering the surface of Lhanag-tso Lake in Pulan county, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, begins to melt, forming ice chunks and sheets of various sizes that add a unique charm to the lake's spectacular scenery.
Photos
