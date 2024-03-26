Xizang opens its first multi-ethnic-group exhibition hall for children, teens

LHASA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Monday opened its first multi-ethnic-group exhibition hall for children and teenagers.

Teens and children from various ethnic groups, including the Han, Tibetan, Hui and Monba ethnic groups, became the first group of 56 interpreters in the hall.

"Now, we have our own themed exhibition hall in the region," said 9-year-old interpreter Konggar Nyima, who is currently studying at a primary school in Lhasa. "I can introduce our region's history, traditions and culture to visitors every Friday, which makes me feel honored and fulfilled."

"The exhibition hall impressed me a lot and I experienced the rich history of Chinese culture here," said Mana, a student at a local college and a member of the Hui ethnic group.

The exhibition hall was opened by the Tibetan youth practice education base of Xizang and was built with an investment of 17 million yuan (about 2.35 million U.S. dollars) from the regional government, said Huang Zheng, the director of the base.

