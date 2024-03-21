Xizang reports robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb

LHASA, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region surged by 264.3 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, local authorities said.

The region's total imports and exports reached 1.75 billion yuan (about 247 million U.S. dollars) during this period, according to the Lhasa Customs.

In the January-February period, the region's exports grew 289.2 percent year on year to 1.65 billion yuan, and the region's imports reached 98 million yuan, up 75.1 percent year on year.

In the first two months, the region's trade with Belt and Road partner countries rose 159.4 percent year on year to 1.18 billion yuan.

