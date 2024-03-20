Black-necked cranes start migration from reservoir in Lhunzhub, Xizang

Xinhua) 09:16, March 20, 2024

Black-necked cranes are seen at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Black-necked cranes fly at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Black-necked cranes are seen at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Black-necked cranes are seen at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Black-necked cranes fly at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes fly at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Black-necked cranes fly at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes are seen at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes fly at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes are seen at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes fly at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Black-necked cranes are seen at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes fly at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Black-necked cranes are seen at a reservoir in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 17, 2024. As the temperature gradually rises, black-necked cranes have started their migration from the reservoir in Lhunzhub County. The black-necked crane, a species under first-class state protection in China, mainly inhabits plateau meadows and marshes at an altitude of 2,500 to 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)