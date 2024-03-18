Ceremonies marking start of spring farming held in Xizang

Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Town in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Ceremonies marking the start of spring farming were held in Xizang on Saturday during which farmers held "chema" (a wooden box filled with colorful grains and barley flour, symbolizing good luck and prosperity in Tibetan culture), sang songs, and toasted each other with barley wine. The ceremony holds great significance as it marks the beginning of a new year's farming season and serves as a prayer for favorable weather and bountiful harvests. It is considered an important ritual in the farming regions of Xizang.

Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gyaimain Village in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in a village of Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gyaimain Village in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A farmer participates in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Gyaimain Village in Qonggyai County of Shannan, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Farmers perform traditional opera during a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Town in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Town in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Farmers participate in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Doilungdeqen district of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A farmer participates in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in a village of Gongbo'Gyamda County, Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2024 shows people participating in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Qangka of Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Farmers sing during a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Doilungdeqen district of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A farmer participates in a ceremony marking the start of spring farming in Codoi Town in Lhunzhub County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

