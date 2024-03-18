Dunhuang sees 86.6 pct rise in tourists year on year

Xinhua) 13:18, March 18, 2024

Tourists visit a museum in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 17, 2024. Dunhuang has received a total of 336,000 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 16 this year, an increase of 86.6 percent over the same period in 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 16, 2024. Dunhuang has received a total of 336,000 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 16 this year, an increase of 86.6 percent over the same period in 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Tourists visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 15, 2024. Dunhuang has received a total of 336,000 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 16 this year, an increase of 86.6 percent over the same period in 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Spectators watch a drama in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 16, 2024. Dunhuang has received a total of 336,000 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 16 this year, an increase of 86.6 percent over the same period in 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Actresses perform a drama in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 16, 2024. Dunhuang has received a total of 336,000 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 16 this year, an increase of 86.6 percent over the same period in 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Tourists visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 16, 2024. Dunhuang has received a total of 336,000 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 16 this year, an increase of 86.6 percent over the same period in 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Tourists visit a museum in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 17, 2024. Dunhuang has received a total of 336,000 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 16 this year, an increase of 86.6 percent over the same period in 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

Tourists ride camels at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 16, 2024. Dunhuang has received a total of 336,000 tourists from Jan. 1 to March 16 this year, an increase of 86.6 percent over the same period in 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)