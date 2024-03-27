We Are China

Pear blossoms paint springtime hues in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:10, March 27, 2024

Photo shows blooming pear flowers basking in warm sunshine in Qifeng village, Xiyi township, Heqing county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Lixin)

Pear trees have burst into full bloom in Qifeng village, Xiyi township, Heqing county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Clusters of white pear flowers give the village a noticeable sense of spring.

Qifeng village is home to over 20,000 pear trees, including more than 1,000 ones dating back over 100 years.

