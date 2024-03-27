Home>>
View of cherry blossoms at tea garden in E China's Jiangsu
(Xinhua) 10:52, March 27, 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2024 shows cherry blossoms at a tea garden in Liyang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)
