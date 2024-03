In pics: Hami melon cultivation underway in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 09:15, March 28, 2024

Two melon farmers lay plastic mulch in a field in Hami city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (vip.people.com.cn/Cai Zengle).

As temperatures rise, Hami melon cultivation is underway in Hami city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Full-scale planting has begun on over 10,000 mu (666.67 hectares) of Hami melon fields in Nanhu township, Yizhou district of Hami. Melon farmers are engaged in agricultural activities such as plowing fields, harrowing, laying plastic mulch, sowing seeds, and setting up arched sheds, presenting a busy scene.

