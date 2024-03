We Are China

Zigzag Panlong road reopens to traffic after seasonal hibernation

Ecns.cn) 13:54, March 22, 2024

The Panlong road with 600 hairpin bends reopens to the traffic after seasonal hibernation in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Tingwen)

The 30-kilometer stretch of road snakes back and forth over a mountainous incline as it reaches a height of 4,100 meters above sea level.

