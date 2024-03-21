Wondrous Xinjiang: Tiny border village thrives amid ice and snow tourism boom

March 21, 2024

Tourists ride horses in Hemu Village in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

URUMQI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The morning mist lingers, while wisps of smoke rise from the villagers' chimneys. Hemu, a small village nestled in Altay Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, remains cocooned in a pristine blanket of snow.

Gazing at the distant snow-capped mountains, Yerken Bayer, a village official, said, "Once the mountains isolated the village from the outside world. Now they have become 'golden mountains' leading us out of poverty."

With the burgeoning tourism industry, particularly the recent surge in ice and snow tourism, the livelihoods of the villagers have undergone substantial improvements, the 29-year-old Yerken Bayer told Xinhua.

This sentiment was reinforced by his colleague Buyunqiyingke, who was actively working on an application for the Best Tourism Villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. "More than two-thirds of the villagers have benefited from tourism," Buyunqiyingke said.

Previously a summer vacation hotspot, Hemu and the entire Altay Prefecture are now witnessing rapid development momentum, fueled by the burgeoning ice and snow economy.

Xinjiang, which boasts favorable natural conditions and multiple high-standard ski resorts, has emerged as a leading player in China's booming ice and snow sports industry.

Thanks to its long snow season, good snow quality and diverse terrain, the region has gained immense popularity among international skiing enthusiasts in recent years.

The Jikepulin international ski resort, located near Hemu village, stands out as a favored destination. "It's a paradise for ski lovers like us," said Zhou Zihan, a tourist from northeast China's Liaoning Province. "I've already spent six days here, and I plan to stay for another week for skiing."

Liu Xiumei, another tourist from Shanghai, said that she plans to come here every snow season.

Hailing this resort as an "amazing place," Kristina Rozhkova from Russia's Sochi, host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics, said it is definitely worth experiencing the thrill of rushing down the slopes.

During the 2024 Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in February, a daily average of 8,000 tourists visited the border village. Though the snow season in Hemu is nearing an end, the resort still receives some 1,000 visitors every day.

The ice and snow activities have also spurred the development of other industries, such as the lodging sector.

Many locals have redecorated their cabins into homestays to accommodate the influx of tourists, Yerken Bayer said, adding that "this winter, there are 211 homestays in operation to welcome tourists, especially the ski lovers."

To ensure convenience for skiing lovers, most of the homestays and hotels provide express parcel collection services, with many skiers choosing to have their equipment shipped in advance.

Noting that the village is a national-level protected natural area, Buyunqiyingke said they focus more on the sustainable development of the village.

"We aim to develop the tourism industry to boost the income of the locals, while preserving the authentic charm of our traditional villages," she said.

