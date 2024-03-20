Festivals of sowing seeds, drawing water celebrated in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:08, March 20, 2024

Residents dance in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A resident holds food made with pea flour in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Residents share food in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People watch performances in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Residents share food in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Residents dance in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Residents break the ice and draw water in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A resident performs a typical tajik dance which imitates the flight of the eagle in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People watch festival activities in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Residents show traditional ploughing skills in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A resident holds food in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A senior resident sprays seeds in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Residents break the ice and draw water in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People spray water to guests for good luck in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Residents show traditional ploughing skills in Warxidi village of Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 19, 2024. People in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County celebrated their traditional sowing festival and drawing water festival on Tuesday. Marking the beginning of sowing seeds and drawing water, the festivals includes ceremonies to invoke good luck and good harvest. The festivals were also included in the state intangible cultural heritage list. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)