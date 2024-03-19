Wearable rainbows: Xinjiang's atlas silk

(People's Daily App) 16:27, March 19, 2024

Originating in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, atlas silk has a long history. In the Uygur language, "atlas" means elegant and abstract. The finished textile is beautifully colored and intricately patterned, making it a treasured craft along the ancient Silk Road.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Zhang Jingjie)

