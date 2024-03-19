Home>>
Wearable rainbows: Xinjiang's atlas silk
(People's Daily App) 16:27, March 19, 2024
Originating in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, atlas silk has a long history. In the Uygur language, "atlas" means elegant and abstract. The finished textile is beautifully colored and intricately patterned, making it a treasured craft along the ancient Silk Road.
(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Zhang Jingjie)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xinjiang posts robust foreign trade growth in Jan-Feb
- Forget hand-picking, we have auto cotton harvesters: A Xinjiang Uygur worker's story
- Hanfu beauty shines at cherry blossom festival
- Heaven Gaia show kicks off Beijing Fashion Week AW2024
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Project renovating old residences revitalizes ancient city
- Xinjiang welcomes this year's first foreign tourist group with port visas
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.