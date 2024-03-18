We Are China

Hanfu beauty shines at cherry blossom festival

Ecns.cn) 13:12, March 18, 2024

A woman in Hanfu (a traditional Chinese costume) poses for a photo amid cherry blossoms at the Wangyue park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 17, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Hanfu lovers added beauty to the spring season.

