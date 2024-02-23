Trending in China | New Chinese Style: Traditional culture meets contemporary fashion

(People's Daily App) 16:44, February 23, 2024

The "New Chinese Style" rise in fashion and design has renewed interest in traditional Chinese culture and customs. This unique aesthetic combines elegance and romance by blending classic elements with modern techniques to create a fresh, stylish look.

(Compiled by Liu Lifeng; Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)