Exhibition of Italian fashion showcases timeless beauty and creativity

(People's Daily App) 16:19, February 21, 2024

The exhibition "Beauty Changes: 100 Years of Italian Fashion and Costume" at the historic Bund 33 in Shanghai is a journey through the evolution of Italian fashion from the early 20th century to the present. It showcases the path that led to women's emancipation, highlighting the importance of their role. The exhibition also features a video demonstrating the fusion of culture and couture, where "Beauty Changes" serves as a timeless reflection of identity and creativity.

(Video source: City News Service)

