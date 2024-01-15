Trending in China | Traditional Chinese fabric regains its shine in modern fashion

January 15, 2024

Known as gambiered Guangdong gauze, or xiangyunsha in Chinese, this fine silk fabric is a state-level intangible cultural heritage that dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Dubbed "soft gold," it is made from plant and mineral extractions which are soft and beneficial for the skin. Xiangyunsha requires delicate processes to complete, such as traditional dyeing and printing techniques. See how the traditional Chinese fabric is made and how it is inspiring today's designers.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

