Trending in China | Zanhuawei: Flower garden headdress

Zanhuawei: Flower garden headdress

(People's Daily App) 16:34, January 03, 2024

The hairpin flowers worn by local women are commonly known as "zanhuawei," a type of traditional headdress in Xunpu village, Quanzhou, East China’s Fujian Province. Listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008, the unique headwear is also called "garden on the head" or "walking garden." A highlight of Xunpu women's clothing, it carries the feelings and history of locals.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

