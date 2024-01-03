Home>>
Trending in China | Zanhuawei: Flower garden headdress
(People's Daily App) 16:34, January 03, 2024
The hairpin flowers worn by local women are commonly known as "zanhuawei," a type of traditional headdress in Xunpu village, Quanzhou, East China’s Fujian Province. Listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008, the unique headwear is also called "garden on the head" or "walking garden." A highlight of Xunpu women's clothing, it carries the feelings and history of locals.
Photos
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
