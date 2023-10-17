We Are China

Dunhuang elements shine at fashion week

Ecns.cn) 13:40, October 17, 2023

A model in traditional Chinese costume walks the runway during the 2023 Dunhuang International Fashion Week at Yumenguan Pass scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

A fashion show featuring mural elements from Dunhuang was staged in Gansu.

