In pics: red carpet for premiere of film Memory at Venice Int'l Film Festival

Xinhua) 10:01, September 09, 2023

Crew members of the film Memory pose on the red carpet for the premiere during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Director Michel Franco poses on the red carpet for the premiere of the film Memory during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Director Michel Franco poses on the red carpet for the premiere of the film Memory during the 80th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)