Hilary Chong crowned at Miss Hong Kong 2023

Ecns.cn) 14:49, August 28, 2023

Hilary Chong (C) poses for a photo with Lynn Wang (L) and Lovelle Wang at the Miss Hong Kong 2023 pageant, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The highly anticipated Miss Hong Kong 2023 pageant reached its climax, with Hilary Chong emerging as the crowned champion at the Miss Hong Kong 2023 pageant on Sunday.

Lynn Wang claimed the first runner-up position and the "Miss Photogenic" award, while Lovelle Wang took home the second runner-up spot.

All the 16 beauties vying for the crown take the stage for their appearance at the Miss Hong Kong 2023 pageant, on Aug.27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Hilary Chong is crowned champion at the Miss Hong Kong 2023 pageant by Denice Lam, the winner of "Miss Hong Kong"2022, Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Lovelle Wang takes the stage after winning the second runner-up spot in the Hong Kong SAR, on Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Lynn Wang takes the stage after winning the first runner-up position and the "Miss Photogenic" award at the Miss Hong Kong 2023 pageant, on Aug. 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)