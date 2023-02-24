Highlights of Milan Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from Prada women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from Prada women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from Prada women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from Prada women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from Prada women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from Prada women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from Prada women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
Models present creations from Prada women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A model presents a creation from Moschino women's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Photos
Related Stories
- Milan Fashion Week: Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection
- Fashion week to display latest designs in China's Hainan
- Cycling in vintage costumes becomes new fashion among young Chinese
- Market size of Shenzhen’s modern fashion industry reaches nearly 1 tln yuan
- Highlights of Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.