We Are China

Milan Fashion Week: Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection

Xinhua) 09:13, February 23, 2023

Models present creations from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Models present creations from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Models present creations from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A model presents a creation from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A model presents a creation from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A model presents a creation from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Models present creations from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Models present creations from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A model presents a creation from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Models present creations from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Models present creations from the Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)