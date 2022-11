Highlights of Jakarta Fashion Week 2023

Xinhua) 09:07, November 01, 2022

A model presents a creation by designer Stella Rissa during the last day of the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

