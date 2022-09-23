We Are China

Highlights of Milan Fashion Week in Italy

Xinhua) 08:44, September 23, 2022

A model presents creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A model presents creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A model presents creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Models present creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A model presents creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A model presents creations from the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 22, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)