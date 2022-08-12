Home>>
Behold, here comes the queen of fashion
(People's Daily App) 17:11, August 12, 2022
This woman in her 60s surnamed Wei is into unique clothes and selfies. She recently spent more than ten days creating this costume featuring a massive grass train. Her unique dress has amazed the public.
