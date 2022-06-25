In pics: men's fashion week in Paris, France

Xinhua) 10:05, June 25, 2022

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Dior Homme during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Dior Homme during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 24, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

