Highlights of Paris Fashion Week

Xinhua) 16:16, June 23, 2022

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Men's collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Men's collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Men's collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Men's collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Men's collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Men's collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Men's collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Men's collection by Belgian designer Walter Van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)