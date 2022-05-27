What does it take for a rural young man to become a supermodel?

(People's Daily App) 16:55, May 27, 2022

With a pair of scissors and some blot tints, a young man from rural Anhui Province and also an influencer on short video platform Kuaishou is able to transform inexpensive clothes and ordinary accessories to create the vibes of a supermodel.

His videos have gone viral with impressive visual effects. Click on the video and learn how to be a supermodel yourself.

(Video source: Kuaishou and compiled by Chen Rui)

