What does it take for a rural young man to become a supermodel?
(People's Daily App) 16:55, May 27, 2022
With a pair of scissors and some blot tints, a young man from rural Anhui Province and also an influencer on short video platform Kuaishou is able to transform inexpensive clothes and ordinary accessories to create the vibes of a supermodel.
His videos have gone viral with impressive visual effects. Click on the video and learn how to be a supermodel yourself.
(Video source: Kuaishou and compiled by Chen Rui)
