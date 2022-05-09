Highlights of Fashion Art Toronto

Xinhua) 10:36, May 09, 2022

A model presents a creation of Flors Fashion during the Fashion Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation of Kohmontreal By. Juan Iskandar during the Fashion Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation of Kohmontreal By. Juan Iskandar during the Fashion Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation of Kohmontreal By. Juan Iskandar during the Fashion Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)