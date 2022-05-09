Home>>
Highlights of Fashion Art Toronto
(Xinhua) 10:36, May 09, 2022
A model presents a creation of Flors Fashion during the Fashion Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation of Kohmontreal By. Juan Iskandar during the Fashion Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation of Kohmontreal By. Juan Iskandar during the Fashion Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation of Kohmontreal By. Juan Iskandar during the Fashion Art Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.