Highlights of China Fashion Week in Beijing
(Xinhua) 14:45, September 15, 2021
A model presents creations by designer Ma Ying at the closing show of the China Fashion Week in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
