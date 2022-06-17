Home>>
Young female debuts her fashion with ruralism in farmland
(People's Daily App) 15:46, June 17, 2022
Living in the countryside, the female vlogger still harbors the hope of being a desinger. She associated diverse landscape features with her hand-made costumes and used the farmland as the catwalk to show her innovative fashion. Click on the video to know more.
