Young female debuts her fashion with ruralism in farmland

(People's Daily App) 15:46, June 17, 2022

Living in the countryside, the female vlogger still harbors the hope of being a desinger. She associated diverse landscape features with her hand-made costumes and used the farmland as the catwalk to show her innovative fashion. Click on the video to know more.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)