First large-scale metaverse-themed fashion show put on stage in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 16:58, June 10, 2022

Juxtaposed 2022 FASHION META, an event that combines creative technology with traditional craftsmanship is put on stage in Central, Hong Kong on the evening of June 9, 2022.

Organized by Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the Juxtaposed 2022 FASHION META, was held in celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the HKSAR. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Visitors get a close look at the fashion show in Central, Hong Kong, June 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

Visitors get a close look at the fashion show in Central, Hong Kong, June 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

The Fashion Show is presented using a mix of digital virtual installations at the fashion show in Central, Hong Kong, June 9, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

