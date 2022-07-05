Highlights of Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Schiaparelli during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Christian Dior during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)
