Spring/Summer 2023 collection during men's fashion week in Paris, France

Xinhua) 09:37, June 28, 2022

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Celine during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Celine during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Celine during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Celine during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Celine during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Celine during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Celine during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection of Celine during the men's fashion week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)