Highlights of creations from Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collections at Paris Fashion Week

Xinhua) 09:49, July 07, 2022

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection of Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, on July 6, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

