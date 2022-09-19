Home>>
Winter Olympics themed fashion show held during Beijing Fashion Week
(Ecns.cn) 14:38, September 19, 2022
Models present Beijing Winter Olympics themed creations during the 2022 Beijing Fashion Week, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
The themed fashion show was held on Saturday to mark the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- In pics: opening ceremony of Beijing Fashion Week
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- Feature: China's Olympic legacy enlivens global winter sports industry
- Fashion show held in South Tangerang, Indonesia
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 kicks off in Beijing
- Highlights of "Snow Lotus-Fang Ying Haute Couture" fashion show at CIFTIS
- Feature: Italian fashion designer builds dream life on east China island
- Venues for Beijing 2022 open to public
- Highlights of bridal festival fashion show in Pakistan
- Behold, here comes the queen of fashion
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.