Winter Olympics themed fashion show held during Beijing Fashion Week

Ecns.cn) 14:38, September 19, 2022

Models present Beijing Winter Olympics themed creations during the 2022 Beijing Fashion Week, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

The themed fashion show was held on Saturday to mark the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

