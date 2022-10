We Are China

In pics: Jakarta Fashion Week 2023

Xinhua) 10:38, October 31, 2022

A model presents a creation at a show entitled "The Kingdom" presented by Abineri Ang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation at a show entitled "The Kingdom" presented by Abineri Ang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation at a show entitled "The Kingdom" presented by Abineri Ang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation at a show entitled "The Kingdom" presented by Abineri Ang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation at a show entitled "The Kingdom" presented by Abineri Ang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation at a show entitled "The Kingdom" presented by Abineri Ang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation at a show entitled "The Kingdom" presented by Abineri Ang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A model presents a creation at a show entitled "The Kingdom" presented by Abineri Ang during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)