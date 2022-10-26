Shenzhen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 kicks off

People's Daily Online) 17:41, October 26, 2022

Shenzhen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 kicks off on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

The Shenzhen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 kicked off on Oct. 25, 2022 under the theme "We Can Be", highlighting the innovative and sustainable development of the fashion industry. The fashion week also includes online events for clients to place orders and Metaverse elements.

Shenzhen Fashion Week has become one of the three largest and most influential fashion weeks in China, as well as a platform for international fashion exchanges.

An important fashion hub in China, the city is now home to over 2,500 clothing brands, over 90 percent of which are self-owned. The total sales volume of the city’s clothing industry reached nearly 270 billion yuan (about $36.99 billion) in 2021, accounting for one tenth of the country's total.

