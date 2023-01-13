Cycling in vintage costumes becomes new fashion among young Chinese

People's Daily Online) 11:03, January 13, 2023

Vintage rides, cycling events in which participants wear formal suits, have recently attracted the attention of internet users in China, with photos and videos of these rides taking place around the country circulating online.

Vintage ride lovers in Suit Ride. (Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

Young Chinese vintage riders made antique buildings their destinations. They demonstrate elegance, stylishness and open-mindedness by organizing vintage rides in major Chinese cities.

During a recent vintage ride, Zhengyi, who started Suit Ride in Shanghai in 2020, did up some Eastern European deer-bone buttons, put on his nice German-Austrian suit, and went on a bike trip. Curious passersby were fascinated by his extravagant and delicate outfit.

Zhengyi, the initiator of Suit Ride in Shanghai, poses in the clothes he carefully prepared for the ride (Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

"Costumes make people decent and look good. While researching and experimenting with clothing, it would be amazing if we could acquire knowledge, explore our favorite fashion style, build up friendships and share happiness together," said Zhengyi.

One of the most influential vintage rides in China, Suit Ride, has seen its number of participants increase from 50 in 2020 to 130 in 2022. The riders tour around the city’s ancient and modern attractions, select the participant with the best costume, and conclude the night with a party on a cruise ship.

"Early vintage rides in China lean more towards cycling lovers. As for Suit Ride, we are lovers of classic gentlemen's suits and vintage clothing culture," Zhengyi said.

Unlike the strict requirements for London's Tweed Run, the originating event of vintage rides, which require participants to wear formal full dress tweed suits, Suit Ride is more accepting of variety in the clothes that are worn. "We accept different styles of costume - urban techwear, American-style tooling, British vintage, Amekaji - as long as it shows decency and comeliness," explained Zhengyi.

According to Zhengyi, Suit Ride is another version of cosplay. Although cosplay and Suit Ride have different styles, traditions, and cultures, they share the values of bringing people into the outlook they love and want to have.

"Gentlemen's suits reveal my attitudes. Manners maketh men. The utmost respect is nothing more than clothing." This was Pang Kaizhong's answer when he was asked why he routinely wears suits. "Comeliness is inherently diverse. Everybody has their own preferences and interpretations, but we can have mutual respect for each other."

Another participant, Carson, expressed why Suit Ride was important to him. "We love to study the origins and development of clothing elements. However, few people are interested in vintage clothing, and we don't have enough opportunities to show our thoughts and knowledge on clothing history. Online or in-person events are wonderful platforms for us to express ourselves and make friends," says Carson.

Zhengyi (right) imitates Christopher Plummer (left), the star of The Sound of Music. (Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

The 2022 Suit Ride Best Newcomer is Kristan, who won the prize with a white suit, golden glasses, his grandfather's aged tie, and his father's Brazilian opal ring. In 2021, he occasionally learned about vintage rides on Bilibili, a video sharing platform in China, and immediately became eager to participate. After missing the 2021 Suit Ride, he narrowly snatched a ticket for 2022 event, saying they sold out in just one minute after ticket sales started.

"We want to create an atmosphere for our players to get away from the fast-paced work life, slow down to have a taste of the city they live in, temporarily free themselves from their social identity and dress up in their ideal fashion," said Zhengyi.

(Zhengyi, Kristan and Carson are pseudonyms)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)